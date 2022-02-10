Hijab row: Udupi MLA welcomes Karnataka HC order

Welcoming the Karnataka High Court interim order on the Hijab issue, Udupi MLA and president of Udupi government PU college development committee K Raghupati Bhat on Thursday said a responsible decision has been taken by it considering the future of the students.

The interim order passed by the High Court is excellent, he told reporters in Udupi and hoped that there will be daily hearings on the issue next week.

He said steps should be taken to resume classes soon as the examinations are set to begin next month and students cannot afford to lose more working days.

He said religious customs are to be followed at home. The hijab issue is now being discussed at the international level and the country should stand together at this point of time.

He asked boy students not to wear saffron shawls and wanted the government to direct colleges to resume classes from Friday itself. Meanwhile, BJP leader and Udupi PU college committee vice president Yashpal Suvarna alleged that organisations like Campus Front of India (CFI) are ruining the future of Muslim girl students by instigating them to act according to their 'scripted' protests.

