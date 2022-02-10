Left Menu

Ajay Chautala released from Tihar jail after completing 10 years' sentence

Former MP Ajay Chautala was on Thursday released from Tihar jail here after completing his 10 years sentence in connection with a teachers recruitment scam in Haryana, officials said. The jail officials said Chautalas sentence has been completed and he was released formally on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 21:59 IST
Ajay Chautala released from Tihar jail after completing 10 years' sentence
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@ANI)
  • Country:
  • India

Former MP Ajay Chautala was on Thursday released from Tihar jail here after completing his 10 years' sentence in connection with a teachers' recruitment scam in Haryana, officials said. The jail officials said Chautala's sentence has been completed and he was released formally on Thursday. ''Chautala was admitted in Tihar Jail on January 16, 2013 for a conviction term of 10 years in a CBI case. During his incarceration, he earned a total remission of 2 years, 7 months and 24 days. ''He was out on emergency parole since May 14, 2021. He reported to Tihar Jail on Thursday and deposited his fine amount, following which he was formally released,'' a senior jail official said. Former Haryana chief minister O P Chautala, his elder son Ajay Chautala, and 53 others, including IAS officer Sanjiv Kumar, were convicted and sentenced in the case of illegal recruitment of 3,206 junior basic teachers in 2000. They all were sentenced to varying jail terms in the case by a special CBI court in January 2013.

O P Chautala was freed from Tihar jail last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022