DU's executive council to meet on Friday to discuss Undergraduate Curriculum Framework

The Executive Council (EC) of the Delhi University (DU) will meet on Friday to discuss the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF) formulated in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) for its 2022-23 academic session.

The UGCF was passed at an Academic Council (AC) meeting of the university on Wednesday, with 11 members dissenting against its implementation.

Sources said the UGCF is likely to be passed in the EC as well.

Eleven members gave a dissent note against the framework, saying the UGCF 2022 must be sent for a discussion to all statutory bodies such as the committees of courses, staff councils and faculties, before taking it to the AC.

The university has approved the implementation of the NEP and the four-year undergraduate programme (FYUP) from 2022-23.

Noting that the fixing of the academic year 2022-23 as the year of implementation of NEP 2020 is ''baseless'', the dissenting members said the scheme is ''so faulty'' that in a year's time, this is the fourth model of the FYUP placed by the university for discussions.

They said the UGCF does not follow the framework as stipulated by the draft National Higher Education Qualifications Framework (NHEQF) on which the University Grants Commission (UGC) is seeking feedback.

The note advised the university to compile the concerns raised in the statutory bodies on NEP recommendations, including on the UGCF, and send it to the UGC as feedback on the NHEQF.

''The current batch of Class 12 students had enough of instability in terms of their crucial years getting affected by the (COVID-19) pandemic. It will not be fair to force rushed exercises of CUCET and FYUP on them. For once, the University of Delhi should be spared from these experiments,'' it said.

