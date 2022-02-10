Jharkhand Govt nod to continue 4 CIAT schools till FY 24

The Jharkhand government on Thursday decided to continue four Counter Insurgency and Anti Terrorist (CIAT) schools till 2023-2024 to train police personnel in combating in tackling extremists.

The decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren. ''Approval was given to keep four CIAT schools working in the state of Jharkhand for the next two years - from the financial year 2022-23 to 2023-24,'' a state government spokesperson said after the meeting.

The schools impart specialised training to police personnel to counter guerrilla warfare.

The training is conducted by the CIAT School, which has its branches at Netarhat, Padma, Musabani and Tendrgram, for police personnel before their induction in anti-extremist operations in the state.

