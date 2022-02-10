Left Menu

Teenager arrested, charged in bomb threats in Washington schools

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on Thursday and charged with calling in bomb threats at seven predominantly Black schools in Washington a day earlier, the city police department said. The four high schools and three charter schools, which were evacuated following Wednesday's bomb threats and later cleared, included Dunbar High School, which was threatened on Tuesday https://www.reuters.com/world/us/bomb-threats-force-evacuation-seven-washington-schools-2022-02-09 during a visit by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' husband.

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2022 23:36 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 23:15 IST
Teenager arrested, charged in bomb threats in Washington schools
Representational image. Image Credit: ANI

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on Thursday and charged with calling in bomb threats at seven predominantly Black schools in Washington a day earlier, the city police department said.

The four high schools and three charter schools, which were evacuated following Wednesday's bomb threats and later cleared, included Dunbar High School, which was threatened on Tuesday https://www.reuters.com/world/us/bomb-threats-force-evacuation-seven-washington-schools-2022-02-09 during a visit by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' husband. The teenager from Southeast Washington was charged with making "terrorist threats," the Metropolitan Police Department posted on Twitter. Authorities did not release the suspect's name and said the investigation into the incident was continuing.

Authorities have not indicated a connection to race in the spate of bomb threats, and police said Tuesday's incident did not appear to be targeted at Harris' husband, Douglas Emhoff, who was visiting Dunbar for a Black History Month event. But the incidents have further raised fears among Black communities already rattled by a series of bomb threats made last week against at least a dozen historically Black colleges and universities, or HBCUs, nationwide.

No explosives were found at any of the HBCUs, but the threats are being probed by the FBI. The United States faces heightened threats from extremist groups, underscored by the bomb threats at many HBCUs, among other factors, the Department of Homeland Security said https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-warns-extremism-after-texas-synagogue-attack-bomb-threats-colleges-2022-02-07 on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022