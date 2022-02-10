Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2022 23:35 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 23:18 IST
US Embassy launches training programme for about 100 teachers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The US Embassy along with an organization that deals in English-language teaching has launched a training programme for about a 100 teachers working for Karnataka, Telangana, and West Bengal state governments.

Approximately 100 English language teachers and teacher trainers participated in the February 9 launch of the Teaching of English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL) Core Certificate Program (TCCP) offered by the US Embassy here in partnership with TESOL International.

The teachers are employed by the Karnataka, Telangana, and West Bengal state governments, the US Embassy said in a statement.

The TESOL Core Certificate Programme is an intensive 140-hour, English language teacher training programme.

Programme participants will learn cutting-edge, research-based teaching strategies, the statement said.

Upon graduation, they will be better equipped to guide fellow teachers in creating student-centred, critical thinking classrooms that provide students with the English language proficiency and 21st-century skills envisioned by India's National Education Policy, it said.

Through these courses, the US Embassy aims to support state governments in the professional development of a cohort of K-12 teachers who, in turn, can support the professional development of teachers in their state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

