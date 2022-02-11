Left Menu

Assam govt to provide all help to Tata group to transform technical institutes

In a meeting with senior executives of the Tata group here on Thursday on up-gradation of states ITIs and polytechnics to Centres of Excellence, the chief minister assured that the state government will provide required space and all other support to introduce state of the art curriculum in all 75 technical institutes of the state where more than 9,000 students will get trained simultaneously on latest engineering skills.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 11-02-2022 10:45 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 10:45 IST
Assam govt to provide all help to Tata group to transform technical institutes
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has assured the Tata group of companies that the state government would provide all necessary help to transform technical institutes of Assam to technology hubs under their innovative project 'Transforming Engineering Academia to Industry 4.0'. In a meeting with senior executives of the Tata group here on Thursday on up-gradation of state’s ITIs and polytechnics to Centres of Excellence, the chief minister assured that the state government will provide required space and all other support to introduce state of the art curriculum in all 75 technical institutes of the state where more than 9,000 students will get trained simultaneously on latest engineering skills. He also called on the corporate house to take steps for providing scholarships to trainees, employing experienced teachers and instructors from Tata group in the institutions for five years for training the local instructors among others, an official release said. The chief minister also assured that all logistical support would be provided to the group for successful implementation of the project. He directed the Education department to draft the MoU and arrange for its signing at the earliest. Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, Advisor to the Education Department Prof Noni Gopal Mahanta, Principal Secretary of Education Department B Kalyan Chakraborty, Principal Secretary of Industry and Commerce Department K.K.Dwivedi, senior executives of the Tata group were present at the meeting, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
2
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
3
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022