US Consulate partners with Bengal Edu Dept to train English teachers

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-02-2022 11:29 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 11:29 IST
The United States Consulate here has, for the first time, partnered with the West Bengal School Education Department to impart training to English teachers.

A total of 25 English teachers employed in government and aided schools in eight districts of the state have participated in a TESOL Core Certificate Programme (TCCP) offered by the US Consulate in partnership with TESOL International, which trains English teachers to implement best practices in the classroom.

''This is for the first time that the US Consulate Kolkata is directly working with the West Bengal School Education Department to train teachers who can in turn share the learning with their peers,'' a spokesperson of the consulate said.

They will be better equipped to guide fellow teachers in creating student-centred, critical thinking classrooms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

