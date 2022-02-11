How Does Online Learning Benefit a Working Nurse?

The Covid pandemic came with several changes, including avoiding physical contact to curb the spread of the virus. Learning institutions had to adapt to the new normal by adhering to these social guidelines. As a result, this online Lecturio nursing course evolved to become a vital resource for learners due to limitations brought about by the need for physical distancing.

Besides the effects of the pandemic, nurses in practice who want to advance their careers may benefit from online education. Maintaining a balance between school and work can be challenging, especially if you have to attend school physically. The good news is that you can further your education without giving up your job with online education.

The following is how an online program can benefit you as a working nurse.

Career advancement

Education and experience are the two most significant elements in your resume. Online education allows you to gain experience while furthering your education since you don't have to sacrifice one for another. For example, if you have a Bachelor's degree in nursing, a Master's online program can help you advance your career while still gaining experience. Since online programs are flexible, nurses can learn and work simultaneously.

However, it may not be the most effortless undertaking since it requires hard work and ambition – two qualities that stand out in your resume, setting you up for more senior job opportunities.

Flexibility

Flexibility in terms of space and time is the central selling point for online education. If you are already firmly planted in a job, you may not have the privilege to report to school every day. Fortunately, online courses are flexible since the classes are not restricted to a particular time of the day. Students have 24/7 access to the system, meaning you can do school work whenever convenient for you.

You also don't have to worry about the long trips to school since you can learn from home. Since you have more control of your classes, you can create a study or learning schedule around your work routine. For example, if you work day shifts, you can attend class at night and vice versa.

Lower costs

Educational cost is one of the main factors determining a student's choice of school. Online learning may be less costly since no building expenses are necessary. Most administrative tasks are automated, and therefore institutions don't have to pay workers for such duties. Due to reduced costs for the schools, students consequently get a quality education while paying lesser than traditional tuition.

Additionally, online learning has no extra costs, such as living and commuting expenses. Students can also save on learning materials since e-books are typically cheaper than physical books. All these factors put together work for the benefit of a student in terms of financing their studies.

Learn at your own pace

Some people learn quickly, and others take much time to grasp a particular concept. The difference in their pace doesn't make the faster learner better than the other. A traditional setting may not favor slow learners since they tend to be left behind. Online learning allows you to organize the workload to fit your pace. Working nurses especially may need more time to learn because they are juggling between work and class.

For example, if you forgot what you learned the other day, you can replay a video or read through the slides for the second time. Conversely, if you are already familiar with a specific topic, you can skip and go to the next slide, saving time.

Develop technical skills

Online education pushes you beyond the apparent emails and word processors to a new world of programs such as Zoom, Skype, and Dropbox. Throughout your course, you will develop technical competency and skills that you can employ in your career. For example, you may have administrative tasks such as keying in a patient's data in an electronic system as a nurse.

Most employers regard technological proficiency as an asset that employees should have. Therefore, developing your technical skills will give you an upper hand as you climb your career ladder.

As an ever-growing career, nurses need to be on the lookout to enrich their knowledge and further their education whenever possible. Thanks to online education, nurses can advance their careers without sacrificing jobs. Online learning offers you just that if you are a working nurse and wonder how to progress career-wise.

