Parents object to Jaipur college asking Muslim students not to wear hijab
The family members of some Muslim students of a private college in Rajasthans Jaipur district raised an objection on Friday when the college administration asked the girls to attend classes in uniform, instead of wearing a hijab.Five-six girls went to the college wearing hijab.
- Country:
- India
The family members of some Muslim students of a private college in Rajasthan's Jaipur district raised an objection on Friday when the college administration asked the girls to attend classes in uniform, instead of wearing a hijab.
''Five-six girls went to the college wearing hijab. The college administration asked them to come to the college wearing the uniform. The girls informed their family members about it, following which they reached the college and raised an objection,'' Sub-Inspector of the Chaksu police station Jitendra Singh said.
He said on information, police reached the college and pacified the parents of the students.
''They were convinced to wear the uniform in the college. The matter was resolved through talks,'' Singh added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UP Polls: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Modinagar, Ghaziabad today
SC agrees to hear anticipatory bail plea of SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Monday in drugs case.
Uttarakhand Assembly polls: BJP MLA from Tehri, Dhan Singh Negi, joins Congress
If colleague honoured, greet him with appreciation:Karan Singh on Azad's Padma award
Green hydrogen policy to be unveiled in next 10 days: R K Singh