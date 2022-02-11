Left Menu

Students must wear prescribed uniform, says MP minister

Amid protests in Karnataka over some colleges not allowing girls to wear the hijab in the campus, a Madhya Pradesh minister on Friday batted for uniforms in educational institutions.Madhya Pradesh Spiritual, Culture and Tourism Minister Usha Thakur was replying to a query on the hijab controversy while speaking to reporters here.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 11-02-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 17:06 IST
Madhya Pradesh Spiritual, Culture and Tourism Minister Usha Thakur was replying to a query on the hijab controversy while speaking to reporters here. Without using the term hijab or alluding to the controversy, she said, ''Educational institutions have their own discipline. Students in these institutes must wear the set uniform. Even the Constitution says so.'' Incidentally, the MP government had to issue a statement that it had no plans to ban hijab in educational institutions after remarks by school education minister Inder Singh Parmar indicating support to the ban as well as enforcing a dress code caused controversy. Parmar had later claimed his statements were presented in the wrong context.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

