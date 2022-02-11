Left Menu

Over 36,000 students taking part in Fit India Quiz: Sports Ministry

The preliminary round ended on January 25.The quiz has prize money of Rs 3.25 crores which will be given out to winning schools and students at various phases of the competition.The key objective of the first-ever Fit India quiz is to propagate the message of Fit India Movement among the school children and to create awareness among students about Indias rich sporting history, Sports Secretary Sujata Chaturvedi said.The Fit India Quiz, the countrys first school fitness and sports quiz, was launched in September 2021.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 19:12 IST
Over 36,000 students taking part in Fit India Quiz: Sports Ministry
  • Country:
  • India

The Fit India Quiz, aimed at providing a national platform for students to showcase their knowledge about fitness and sports, saw participation of 36,299 students from 13,502 schools in the preliminary round, the sports ministry said on Friday.

Launched by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, the nationwide quiz is now into the State Rounds. The preliminary round ended on January 25.

The quiz has prize money of Rs 3.25 crores which will be given out to winning schools and students at various phases of the competition.

“The key objective of the first-ever Fit India quiz is to propagate the message of Fit India Movement among the school children and to create awareness among students about India’s rich sporting history,'' Sports Secretary Sujata Chaturvedi said.

The Fit India Quiz, the country's first school fitness and sports quiz, was launched in September 2021. It is a part of the central government’s 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
2
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022