Hijab row: Karnataka HC restrains students from wearing hijab, saffron shawls within classroom; SC says will take up plea against interim order at appropriate time

Observing that right to freedom of religion is ''susceptible to reasonable restrictions'', the Karnataka High Court has restrained all students from wearing any sort of religious dress within the classroom in the state, regardless of their religion or faith, until further orders on pleas challenging the hijab ban in educational institutions with a dress code.

Underlining that whether wearing of hijab in the classroom is a part of essential religious practice of Islam in the light of constitutional guarantees needs a deeper examination, the court in its interim order also said no person in the name of religion, culture or the like can be permitted to do any act that disturbs public peace and tranquility. It then requested the Karnataka government to reopen at the earliest educational institutions that were ordered to be closed down for three days from February 9 following the tense hijab-saffron scarf row.

The detailed order of a full bench of the high court comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice J M Khazi was made available on Friday after arguments in the case a day earlier.

The Supreme Court, meanwhile, said it would protect the Constitutional rights of every citizen and take up at an "appropriate time" the pleas challenging the restraining order of the Karnataka High Court, and emphasised that these issues should not "spread" at "national level".

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana was told by senior advocate Devdutt Kamat, appearing for petitioner students, that the high court order has led to the ''suspension of fundamental right to practice religion under Article 25 of the Constitution'' and the plea be listed for hearing on Monday.

Refusing to list the plea on February 14 as sought by Kamat, the bench, also comprising justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli, referred to the ongoing hearing of the case in the high court and said it will protect the fundamental right of every citizen and take up the matter at an "appropriate time".

The simmering dress code row took a violent turn on Tuesday at many educational campuses in Karnataka as protests and counter-protests over wearing hijab or saffron shawl in classrooms continued.

''Pending consideration of all petitions(in the case), we restrain all the students regardless of their religion or faith from wearing saffron shawls (Bhagwa), scarfs, hijab, religious flags or the like within the classroom, until further orders,'' the high court said in its order.

The court also made it clear the order was confined to such of the institutions wherein the College Development Committees have prescribed the student dress code or uniform.

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh indicated that the government is likely to decide on reopening Pre-University and Degree Colleges on February 14.

The government on Thursday had decided to resume classes for high school students up to class 10 from February 14, and for Pre-University and Degree Colleges thereafter.

The high court expressed its pain over the ongoing agitations and closure of educational institutions for the past few days, ''especially when this Court is seized of this matter and important issues of constitutional significance and of personal law are being seriously debated''.

''It hardly needs to be mentioned that ours is a country of plural cultures, religions & languages. Being a secular State, it does not identify itself with any religion as its own. Every citizen has the right to profess & practise any faith of choice, is true. However, such a right not being absolute is susceptible to reasonable restrictions as provided by the Constitution of India.'' The court observed that endless agitations and closure of educational institutions indefinitely are not happy things to happen.

The high court while stating that the interest of students would be better served by their returning to the classes than by the continuation of agitations and consequent closure of institutions noted that the academic year is coming to an end shortly and hoped all stake-holders and the public at large maintained peace and tranquility. It posted the matter for further hearing on February 14.

Protests against the hijab ban, meanwhile, continued in some parts of the country.

Students of the Aligarh Muslim University(AMU) including large number of girls held a protest march to express solidarity with Muslim girls in Karnataka on the hijab issue.

Carrying posters and raising slogans, they also issued a written statement describing the ban on hijab as an assault on the freedom to practice religion as enshrined in the Constitution.

Some Muslim girls and their relatives held a demonstration at a private college at Chaksu in Jaipur district when the students were not allowed to attend classes wearing burqas.

While the college authorities maintained the girls have begun coming in burqas only for the last four or five days, the students and their parents said they had been attending classes in burqas for the last three years and they never objected to it.

But they suddenly stopped them from attending classes in burqas or even wearing hijab, they said. The college authorities, however, said they never stopped girls from wearing hijab or headscarves.

In Delhi, the Students' Federation of India (SFI) protested outside the Karnataka Bhawan to express solidarity with the Muslim students.

SFI secretary Yashita Singh claimed she, along with several other activists, was detained during the protest.

As the hijab row sparked a political slugfest, BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh described the hijab row as a ''disturbing trend aimed at muddling the atmosphere of the country, and said the Uniform Civil Code is the ''need of the hour'' and it should be discussed both in Parliament and in the society.

''There are some vote ke saudagar (votes dealers) who for their political benefits are supporting such illogical demands of wearing hijab in school. Such people are playing with the lives of innocent girls for votes. I feel Uniform Civil Code is the need of the hour and it should be discussed from the streets to Parliament,'' he told reporters.

Another BJP leader and former union minister Uma Bharti advised political parties to refrain from speaking on Karnataka's 'hijab' row, alleging efforts are being made to influence the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls by indulging in rhetoric on the matter as part of a conspiracy. She was talking to reporters in Jalaun in UP but did not take any names.PTI GMS RS SA SJK SAB JTR SLB SDA GSN

