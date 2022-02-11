Covid vaccination: 13 AEFI cases reported among lactating women

Thirteen instances of Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) have been reported among lactating women till February 3 and all these cases were minor, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed Lok Sabha on Friday.

All AEFI cases, including those among lactating mothers, are monitored through a well-structured and robust surveillance system. Causality assessment of all serious and severe cases are carried out by a designated committee to determine if it is related to vaccine or vaccination process or otherwise, Mandaviya said in written reply to a question.

The minister said that as on February 3, a total of 13 instances of AEFI were reported among lactating women and all were minor.

The National Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) Committee monitors vaccine safety and recommends action to improve surveillance.

Periodic letters and monthly state-specific presentations on performance of AEFI surveillance with action points is also shared with states and union territories.

They are advised to regularly sensitise healthcare service providers to report AEFI instances, he said.