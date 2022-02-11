Left Menu

Jharkhand HC pulls up RIMS for not filling up vacant posts

A division bench of Chief Justice Dr Ravi Kumar and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad, while hearing a PIL over upgrading the facilities and infrastructure of the hospital, also observed that merely changing advocates will not improve the situation of RIMS.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 11-02-2022 22:21 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 22:20 IST
Jharkhand HC pulls up RIMS for not filling up vacant posts
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday pulled up the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for not filling up vacant posts in the state-run medical college. A division bench of Chief Justice Dr Ravi Kumar and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad, while hearing a PIL over upgrading the facilities and infrastructure of the hospital, also observed that merely changing advocates will not improve the situation of RIMS. Rather, its director and the style of working ought to be changed, the bench said. The PIL was initiated suo moto on problems faced by the public at large due to the "lack of infrastructure" at RIMS.

Advocate Atanu Banerjee appeared virtually before the court for the medical college. During the last hearing on January 28, advocate Akashdeep had represented RIMS. The high court had earlier asked the hospital to make sure that all vacant posts, including those in the fourth grade, are filled up.

It had also ordered RIMS to ensure that basic infrastructure and facilities are enhanced.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
3
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022