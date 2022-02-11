Left Menu

BJP MP seeks action against BHU professor who taught students how to make cow dung cakes

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 22:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A BJP MP on Friday demanded in Lok Sabha that strict action be taken against a political science professor of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) for teaching students the technique of making cow dung cakes on the campus.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, BJP MP Sanghmitra Maurya said these types of activities by a professor of a prestigious institute is regrettable and needs to be condemned.

She demanded strict action against the professor for promoting ''such activities in the temples of learning''.

Speaking in Lok Sabha, Rahul Kaswan of the BJP said the government and the Reserve Bank should take strict action against app-based loan providers which are exploiting customers by charging exorbitant rates of interest and penalty.

He said that there are about 1,100 such companies operating in India and many of them are acting like ''digital mafia'' and blackmailing customers to recover loans.

The app-based companies which are operating illegally in the country should be banned by the Reserve Bank, he said.

Syed Imtiaz Jaleel of the AIMIM demanded that District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committees (DISHAs) meet regularly.

DISHAs were set by the government to ensure better coordination among all the elected representatives in Parliament, State Legislatures and Local Governments (Panchayati Raj Institutions/Municipal Bodies) for development activities.

Taking note of Jaleel's concern, Speaker Om Birla asked Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh to issue appropriate directions for holding regular meetings of DISHAs.

Singh said the issue has been raised by several members and it is regrettable that DISHA meetings were not being held regularly. ''We will try to find out a way to ensure that DISHA meetings are held regularly,'' the Minister assured the House.

