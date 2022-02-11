Central Nagaland tribes form legislators forum

The Central Nagaland Tribes Council (CNTC), an apex body of the Ao, Lotha and Sumi tribes, on Friday formed the Central Nagaland Legislators Forum (CNLF) to safeguard interests of the area. The decision to form the body was taken during a joint meeting of CNTC executive Members and the Central Nagaland legislators in Dimapur. The legislators' forum will safeguard the interests of the Central Nagaland, mainly comprising three districts of Mokokchung, Zunheboto and Wokha districts, a release issued by the CNTC said. The CNLF will be headed by Minister G. Kaito Aye as the Convenor, MLA Imkong L. Imchen as the Co-Convenor while Deputy Chief Minister Y. Patton will be the treasurer, Minister Metsubo Jamir the Finance Secretary and MLA Mhonlumo Kikon, the spokesperson.

The CNTC stated that the Legislators Forum will work for common issues faced by Nagas on economic and social issues. The officials of Ao Senden, Lotha Hoho, Sumi Hoho and Central Nagaland Students Association along with their members while 15 out of the 20 legislators of the area attended the meeting.

