Video of students offering namaz in class goes viral

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 12-02-2022 12:24 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 12:24 IST
A video clip of some Muslim students allegedly offering 'namaz' inside the classroom of the government primary school at Ankathadka in Kadaba taluk of Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district has gone viral on social media.

The incident, that happened on February 4, came to light when the clip went viral a few days later and the local people came out with objections.

Following complaints, officials of the education department visited the school on Friday. The teachers of the school said they had directed the students not to engage in religious activities inside the classroom after the incident came to their notice.

The education department has directed its resource person to visit the school and submit a report on the incident immediately, block education officer C Lokesh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

