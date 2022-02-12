Left Menu

Suresh Prabhu appointed as visiting professor in practice at Grantham Research Institute

The Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment has announced the appointment of former union minister and Rajya Sabha member Suresh Prabhu as visiting professor in practice. Prabhu has held several important cabinet portfolios at the central government level including power, environment and forests, railways, civil aviation, commerce and industry.He was also Indias Sherpa to the G20 and G7.

12-02-2022
The Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment has announced the appointment of former union minister and Rajya Sabha member Suresh Prabhu as visiting professor in practice. Confirming the information, Prabhu said: ''I am always excited in applying my experience and knowledge for the betterment of society and the next generation''.

Prabhu is a chartered accountant by profession and a law graduate. He is also the founding Chancellor of Rishihood University. Prabhu has held several important cabinet portfolios at the central government level including power, environment and forests, railways, civil aviation, commerce and industry.

He was also India's Sherpa to the G20 and G7. The Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment was established by the London School of Economics and Political Science in 2008 to create a world-leading centre for policy-relevant research and training on climate change and the environment.

