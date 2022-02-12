Left Menu

Ensure 50 pc medical seats to govt doctors, PMK urges TN govt

Updated: 12-02-2022 13:27 IST
The Tamil Nadu government should immediately intervene to ensure allotment of 50 per cent seats in specialty (post-graduate) medical courses in state-run medical institutions, Pattali Makkal Katchi said here on Saturday.

While the Madras High Court has recently ruled that 50 per cent seats should be provided to doctors working in Tamil Nadu government-run hospitals, the Union Health Ministry has announced that it would fill all the seats, the party said.

''This is contempt of court and an act of usurping right as well,'' PMK youth wing chief Anbumani Ramadoss said in a statement.

Hence, the state government should immediately intervene in the matter and ensure setting apart 50 per cent seats for in-service doctors in specialty PG medical courses in government institutions, he urged.

There are 369 seats in government medical colleges covering 20 medical specialties. Only the Tamil Nadu government was filling such seats. However, from 2017 onwards the Central government is filling these seats, he said, adding the 50 per cent reservation for doctors serving government hospitals was also cancelled.

Ramadoss is a Rajya Sabha MP and former Union health minister during the Congress-led UPA regime.

