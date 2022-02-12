Left Menu

IIM-Udaipur's MBA programme in global supply chain management records 100 pc placement

12-02-2022
IIM-Udaipur's MBA programme in global supply chain management records 100 pc placement
Indian Institute of Management, Udaipur concluded the campus recruitment programme 2021-2022 for its one-year full-time MBA in Global Supply Chain Management batch with a 100 per cent placement record for the ninth consecutive year.

A total of 150 roles were offered to the students and 56 companies participated in the placement season, according to a statement issued by the institute.

The batch consisted of 28 students with three to five years of work experience and nine students with more than five years of work experience.

Professor Janat Shah, the director of the institute, said, ''With 100 per cent of the batch placed much before the course ends, it is indeed gratifying to see the continued faith and support of the industry in the one-year full-time MBA in Global Supply Chain Management from IIM Udaipur.'' He said 150 roles were offered to the students of the 2021-22 batch. The average CTC (cost to company) was Rs 19.5 lakh per annum, whereas the median CTC jumped by 14.7 per cent to Rs 18 lakh per annum this year.

