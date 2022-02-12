'Namaz' issue in Dakshina Kannada dist school resolved

The issue over a few students offering ‘namaz’ (prayers) inside a classroom of the government higher primary school at Ankathadka in Dakshina Kannada district was resolved at a meeting between the school authorities, students and their parents on Saturday.

The video clip of the namaz had gone viral on the social media with local people raising objections.

Puttur block education officer (BEO) C Lokesh, who attended the meeting, said the parents have promised that such activities will not be repeated by their children inside the school premises. The parents agreed that the focus should be on education of the children and their activities should not affect the academic atmosphere in the school.

Lokesh said the parents also assured that they will not take the children for prayers during school hours on Fridays. The school authorities have firmly told them that religious activities like namaz will not be allowed in the school.

Some students of class 5 and 7 had offered 'namaz' inside an empty classroom at the school on Friday, February 4, after their parents did not turn up at the school to take them to mosque for prayers.

