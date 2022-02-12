Left Menu

Debashis Mitra takes over as ICAI President; Aniket Sunil Talati becomes VP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 17:00 IST
Debashis Mitra takes over as ICAI President; Aniket Sunil Talati becomes VP
  • Country:
  • India

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Saturday said Debashis Mitra has been elected as its President for the 2022-23 term.

Aniket Sunil Talati has been elected as Vice President of the institute, which has more than 3.40 lakh members and over 7 lakh students, according to a release.

They took charge on Saturday.

Mitra, who is serving his third term in ICAI Council, has been in the accounting profession for more than 34 years. Apart from being a Chartered Accountant, he is also a Cost Accountant and a Company Secretary.

He holds a master's degree in commerce and is also a law graduate as well as a qualified Information Systems Auditor.

''With keen interest in academic research, he is a PhD on the topic 'A Critical Study of Select Indian GAAP, US GAAP & IAS / IFRS','' the release said.

Talati, who has a master's degree in commerce, served as Chairman of Ahmedabad Branch of ICAI for the year 2014-15 and as Secretary, WIRC for the year 2017-18.

Among other positions, he has served as Chairman of Financial Reporting Review Board (FRRB), Vice Chairman of CSR Committee and Convenor of Digital Re-Engineering & Learning Directorate of ICAI. He was also Director of ICAI Accounting Research Foundation (ICAI ARF).

ICAI is the world's second largest accounting body, as per the release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
3
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Build 22000.526 to Beta and Release Preview Channels

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Build 22000.526 to Beta and Release Preview C...

 Global
4
Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suicide

Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suic...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022