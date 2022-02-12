Left Menu

TN to reopen nursery, play schools

Nursery and play schools would reopen on February 16 in Tamil Nadu, the government announced on Saturday after Chief Minister M K Stalin chaired a high level meeting to review the coronavirus scenario in the state. In the meeting chaired by the Chief Minister at the Secretariat, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and other senior state officials participated.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-02-2022 17:25 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 17:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
Nursery and play schools would reopen on February 16 in Tamil Nadu, the government announced on Saturday after Chief Minister M K Stalin chaired a high level meeting to review the coronavirus scenario in the state. While children of nursery classes would be going to school again after a gap of nearly 2 years, exhibitions are also allowed now and with such fresh relaxations, almost all other COVID-19 related restrictions have been lifted. As per a fresh notification on curbs applicable from February 16 to March 2, upto 200 people could participate in marriage and related ceremonies and as regards funeral, 100 people may take part. The ban for congregations related to social, cultural and political events would, however, continue to be in place, an official release here said. In the meeting chaired by the Chief Minister at the Secretariat, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and other senior state officials participated. Physical classes commenced on February 1 for school children from grades 1 to 12 and college students as well.

