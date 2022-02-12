Left Menu

12-02-2022
Sonowal lays foundation stone for NE's first Pharmacology and Chemistry lab
Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday laid the foundation for North East's first Pharmacology and Chemistry Laboratory at Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI) and a Panchakarma Centre of Excellence at the State Ayurvedic College here.

Besides the Centre of Excellence for Panchakarma, the State Ayurvedic Pharmacy will also be, upgraded under the Ayur Swasthya Yojana of the Ayush ministry and these initiatives will cost an estimated Rs 10 crore, Sonwal said after laying the foundation stone of the project.

The Panchakarma Block at CARI will be a Ground+2 building while the Pharmacology and Chemistry Laboratory will be a Ground+3 building and the estimated cost of these two buildings was Rs 10 crore, he said.

The new buildings for Panchkarma will help in providing world class training courses for skill development while the pharmacology and chemistry laboratory will help in pre clinical experimental procedures, drugs standardisation, chemical testing for any herb, animal related toxicology report, etc. “Ayurveda is the driving force to the state of physical empowerment and mental happiness. We are fortunate that we have been bestowed with a rich flora which can unlock huge potential in Ayurveda in Assam and the whole Northeast'', Sonowal said.

These initiatives are aimed at providing an opportunity for Ayurveda to prosper and enrich people's health and wellness, Sonowal also the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said.

It will also enhance the capability to perform panchakarma, the world famous and the pride of traditional Indian medicinal practice while the other facilities will enhance capability to build upon popular consciousness around Ayurveda with evidence based medical sciences, he said.

''We must seize this opportunity to build Ayurveda - the wonder of India - a truly global phenomenon to serve humanity”, Sonowal added.

Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Keshab Mahanta said that it was a matter of great pride for the people of Assam that the traditional Ayurveda is getting such a boost here.

''This will not only improve our infrastructure but people will also benefit from the solutions that Ayurveda provides for various ailments”, Mahanta added.

The event was also attended by Guwahati Lok Sabha MP Queen Oja, Dispur MLA Atul Bora and Guwahati (West) MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita.

