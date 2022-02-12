Left Menu

Gujarat: AIMIM workers detained to thwart pro-hijab rally, protests

Updated: 12-02-2022 19:47 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 19:32 IST
Several All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) functionaries were detained in different cities of Gujarat on Saturday to thwart protests against some educational institutions in the southern state of Karnataka not allowing students to attend classes wearing the hijab (Islamic head scarf).

Police were deployed in large numbers in a locality in Surat after a message was being shared on social media about a protest, while in Ahmedabad several AIMIM workers were detained before they could start a pro-hijab signature campaign, officials said.

''Today, AIMIM Gujarat and Ahmedabad city unit had organised a signature campaign in support of women fighting for their constitutional right to wear hijab. But since last night, police has been deployed outside the houses of AIMIM leaders, and by morning, they were all detained,'' AIMIM state general secretary Shamshad Pathan said.

A police official said six persons have been detained as no permission was sought from authorities for the pro-hijab rally.

A Surat AIMIM leader said the rally was cancelled after two of his colleagues were detained.

