Hijab issue should have been resolved amicably instead of politicising it: Chhattisgarh CM

Amid the row over the wearing of 'hijab' in educational institutions in Karnataka, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday said that the issue should have been resolved amicably by those at the helm instead of politicising it.

He was talking to reporters at the Swami Vivekanand Airport at Raipur before leaving for Uttar Pradesh for electioneering.

“Those who have triggered (the row) does not even know its result. The heads of two communities should have sit together and resolved this issue. It has now become a state and national level issue”.

The controversy had started towards the end of December last year when a few women students in hijabs ((headscarves) were denied entry to a government pre-university college in Udupi in Karnataka. As a counter, some Hindu students turned up wearing saffron scarves.

“The country like India has given shelter to persecuted people from all over the world irrespective of their caste and religion. I feel very sad that how are we dealing with our own people today? Bigotry from any side is harmful. This is a loss to the society itself,” he added.

Baghel said, “it is a family and social issue. It should have been settled amicably but now it has become sensitive. If every matter is taken to the court and given a political colour, where is our country going? In which direction are we going? Will we continue to fight like this? Children are our future but they do not represent us (apparently referring to political parties). It is the responsibility of those who are at the leadership to get such issues resolved mutually instead of adding fuel to the fire”.

Responding to another query, he blamed the BJP-led government at the Centre for the shortage of fertilisers in Chhattisgarh and demanded it to ensure its sufficient supply.

