Left Menu

Pakistani medical college asks students to wear hijab and prayer caps on Valentine’s Day

A medical college in Pakistans national capital has issued Valentines Day guidelines to its students, asking girls to wear hijab and boys to wear white prayer caps while maintaining a distance of two metres from the opposite sex at all times, according to a media report.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 13-02-2022 18:21 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 18:21 IST
Pakistani medical college asks students to wear hijab and prayer caps on Valentine’s Day
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A medical college in Pakistan’s national capital has issued Valentine’s Day guidelines to its students, asking girls to wear hijab and boys to wear white prayer caps while maintaining a distance of two metres from the opposite sex at all times, according to a media report. On Saturday, Islamabad International Medical College issued a circular forbidding students from participating in Valentine’s Day celebrations and associated “activities which lead the youth towards the wrong path,” the Friday Times newspaper reported. “All female students should be seen with properly-covered heads, necks and chests with a hijab according to the university dress code. All male students are strictly ordered to wear white prayer caps,” the circular said. It also warned that members of the college staff would be patrolling the campus to catch students violating these guidelines. Those violating these rules, would be fined PKR 5,000, the report said, quoting the college circular. The college was established in 1996, and is a medical school affiliated with Riphah International University.

Valentine’s Day, also called Saint Valentine’s Day, is celebrated annually on February 14.

It originated as a Christian feast day honouring a Christian martyr named Saint Valentine, and over the years has become a significant cultural celebration of romance across the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19 misinformation

Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half; U.S. COVID vaccine for children under 5 delayed by at least 2 months and more

Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half;...

 Global
3
Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Mars in new study

Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Ma...

 England
4
Turkmenistan to hold early presidential election on March 12

Turkmenistan to hold early presidential election on March 12

 Turkmenistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022