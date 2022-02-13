Tuition teacher allegedly kills teenage girl student in R'than's Kota

A private tuition teacher on Sunday allegedly strangulated a 15-year-old student to death at his house here, police said.

Gaurav Jain (28), the accused, is absconding. He has been booked for murder, they said.

Jain had been teaching the girl, who was currently in Class 9, for three years. They were neighbours and were living in Rampura police station area, police said, adding the accused taught the girl and other students at his house.

The girl used to return home from tuition classes by 11.30 am. As she did not get back home on Sunday, her parents called up Jain, who informed them that she would leave by 1 pm. But as they did not receive her even until late in the noon, they rushed to Jain's house and broke open the door only to see her gasping for breath, police said. There was a noose on the girl's neck and her hands were tied, they said. "Her body bore injury marks and the investigation suggested that the minor was strangulated to death," Superintendent of Police Kesar Singh said. According to the victim's family members, she could barely breathe when they found her and was declared brought dead at the hospital. "It is not possible to comment whether the minor was raped before strangulation as we await the medical report for confirmation," Deputy Superintendent of Police and Circle Officer Amar Singh said.

The victim was supposedly the only student at Jain's house on Sunday, he said. Her body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem in the evening and her last rites will be performed on Monday, Singh said. The forensic science team has collected samples from the spot and search for Jain is on, he said.

Following the girl's death, locals called for a shutdown of shops and they gathered in large numbers outside the police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)