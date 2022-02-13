Left Menu

Asam Sahitya Sabha goes digital, rolls out online book archive

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 13-02-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 21:06 IST
Asam Sahitya Sabha (ASS), the oldest literary-cultural organisation of Assam, on Sunday started its digital journey by launching an archive of old books, a YouTube channel and a Facebook page.

The century-old body also decided to upload Assamese folk tales on various audio apps.

At an event here, Cotton University Vice-Chancellor Bhabesh Chandra Goswami inaugurated the digital archive, which at present contains around 500 ancient and valuable books and journals.

ASS President Kuladhar Saikia said he does not want the organisation to be identified only as a group of elderly writers without any involvement of the young generation.

''If we do not ride the bus of new technology, we will lag behind. That is why we have been speaking about newer modes of communication. And today, we are happy to start our journey in the digital medium,'' he added.

The state-run PSU, Assam Electronics Development Corporation Ltd (AMTRON), has provided technical support in digitising the documents, the number of which will increase gradually, Saikia said.

''Various colleges and universities got involved in this process. Many individuals have digitised old books at their homes and sent them to us for archiving. This initiative is being carried out in association with communities and people,'' he added.

Saikia said from now on, ASS programmes can be watched live on YouTube while folk tales from different tribes of the North-eastern state will be uploaded to audio apps such as Spotify, Gaana and Amazon Music.

''We want to involve the new generation with the Sahitya Sabha. Only ASS can not take the Assamese language forward, we need the support of all the people of Assam,'' he added. According to its website, ASS was constituted for the development of Assamese language, literature and culture in 1917. The organisation evolved from two earlier Kolkata-based bodies— ‘Asamiya Bhasa Unnati Sadhini Sabha’ and ‘Assamese Literary Society’— which were established by Assamese students.

