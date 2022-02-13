Following are the top stories at 9 pm NATION ELN20 POLLS-2NDLD STATES VOTING Voting on Monday in Goa, Uttarakhand, 55 seats in UP in second phase of assembly polls Panaji/Dehradun/Lucknow: Voting will be held on Monday in all assembly seats in Goa and Uttarakhand, besides 55 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh in the second phase of the state polls, with chief ministers Pramod Sawant and Pushkar Singh Dhami, former CM Harish Rawat and jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan among the prominent candidates in the fray.

MDS2 KA-HIJAB-CM Hijab row: As high schools reopen tomorrow, Bommai confident about peace Hubballi (K'taka): A day ahead of high schools across the state up to class 10 that were shut in the wake of the Hijab row, reopening, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday expressed confidence that peace and normalcy will prevail.

DEL6 MHA-POLICE-MODERNISATION Modi govt approves Rs 26,275 cr scheme for continuation of police modernisation New Delhi: The Modi government has approved the continuation of a mega police modernisation scheme for five years up to 2025-26 with a financial outlay of Rs 26,275 crore.

DEL19 NCB-WANKHEDE-VIGILANCE Sameer Wankhede deposes before NCB vigilance panel in Delhi New Delhi: Sameer Wankhede, the Narcotics Control Bureau's former Mumbai zonal director, on Sunday appeared before a departmental vigilance panel here that is investigating allegations of extortion against the agency tea that conducted the drugs-on-cruise raid leading to the arrest of actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and others.

DEL32 CH-CONG-2NDLD ABG Collusion, complicity by Modi govt in acting against bank fraudsters escaping country: Cong Chandigarh: The Congress on Sunday accused those sitting in the highest echelons of power in the Narendra Modi government of complicity, collusion and connivance in what it described as ''India's biggest bank fraud'' of Rs 22,842 crore by Gujarat-based ABG Shipyard.

ELN19 POLL-PB-2NDLD PRIYANKA Amarinder replaced as his govt was being run by BJP from Delhi: Priyanka Kotkapura/Dhuri (Pb): The Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government had to be replaced as it was being run by the BJP from Delhi, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claimed on Sunday and also attacked the AAP, saying it has ''emerged'' from the RSS.

ELN8 POLLS-UP-KHURSHID-INTERVIEW BJP 'jittery'; raking up Hijab row, UCC shows hold over electorate slipping: Salman Khurshid New Delhi: Accusing the BJP of polarisation during assembly polls by raking up issues such as the Hijab row and the Uniform Civil Code, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Sunday said it showed that the BJP was ''jittery'' as its hold over the electorate was slipping, and asserted that the people were beginning to see ''through their tricks''. By Asim Kamal DEL15 JK-SECURITY-FORMER CMs After losing SSG cover, no jammer, ambulance facilities for former J-K CMs in Srinagar Srinagar/New Delhi: The security cover of four former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers has been scaled down further with the Union Territory administration's decision to stop deployment of jammers and ambulances during their movement within Srinagar district, according to officials. By Sumir Kaul MDS1 ISRO-SATELLITE-COUNTDOWN Countdown for ISRO's first launch mission of 2022 commences Bengaluru: The 25-hour countdown for Indian Space Research Organisation's first launch mission of 2022, to orbit earth observation satellite EOS-04 onboard PSLV-C52, began early on Sunday, the space agency said.

DEL28 BJP-ABG SHIPYARD Loans to ABG given during UPA rule, our govt detected fraud & took action: BJP New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday hit back at the Congress over private firm ABG Shipyard allegedly cheating banks of over Rs 22,842 crore, saying that these loans were sanctioned when the UPA was in power whereas the Modi government has gone after the promoters behind such frauds.

LEGAL LGD3 SC-LD PAKISTANI-DETENTION Siblings move SC seeking release of father declared Pakistani by court and languishing in detention centre for 7 years New Delhi: Two Meerut siblings have moved the Supreme Court seeking the release of their father, who was declared a Pakistani national by a court and has been languishing in a detention centre for seven years as Islamabad refuses to accept him as a citizen. By Manohar Lal BUSINESS DEL33 BIZ-LD-LIC-IPO Govt to sell 5% in LIC via IPO; embedded value nearly Rs 5.4 lakh cr New Delhi: The government on Sunday filed draft papers with capital market regulator Sebi for selling 5 per cent stake in insurance behemoth LIC through an initial public offering which is likely to hit D-street in March.

FOREIGN FGN25 PAK-2NDLD-LYNCHING Man stoned to death by mob in Pakistan's Punjab province for allegedly desecrating holy book Lahore/Islamabad: A middle-aged mentally challenged man was stoned to death and his body hung from a tree by a mob for allegedly desecrating a religious book in a remote village in Pakistan's Punjab province, police said on Sunday, another gruesome incident that has sparked nationwide outrage. By Sajjad Hussain and M Zulqernain FGN24 LANKA-INDIAN-LD FISHERMEN Sri Lankan Navy arrests 12 Indian fishermen for alleged poaching Colombo: The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 12 Indian fishermen and seized two fishing trawlers for allegedly poaching in the country's territorial waters, an official statement said on Sunday, the third such incident involving Indians in the island nation this month.

SPORTS SPD20 SPO-CRI-IPL-3RDLD AUCTION Punjab Kings open coffers to get Livingstone, 'futuristic' MI invest million dollar on injured Archer Bengaluru: Punjab Kings decided to break the bank to sign England's T20 specialist Liam Livingstone, paying a staggering Rs 11.50 crore for him while Mumbai Indians, purely based on leap of faith, paid a whopping Rs 8 crore for an injured Jofra Archer despite his unavailability for the 2022 edition of the IPL.

