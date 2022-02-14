Maha DGP puts out message on Facebook to invite aspirants for vacant ATS posts

Left Menu

Maharashtra Director General of Police DGP Sanjay Pandey has posted a message on his Facebook page about two posts of superintendents in the Anti-Terrorism Squad ATS lying vacant, and invited aspirants to approach the department or contact him through the social media.When contacted for more information about the apparent shortage of manpower in his department, state ATS chief Vineet Agarwal refused to comment.Agrawal is an officer of the additional DG rank.In a post on his Facebook page last week, Pandey said there were two vacancies for the post of superintendent of police SP in the ATS, Mumbai.

Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Pandey has posted a message on his Facebook page about two posts of superintendents in the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) lying vacant, and invited aspirants to approach the department or contact him through the social media.

When contacted for more information about the apparent shortage of manpower in his department, state ATS chief Vineet Agarwal refused to comment.

Agrawal is an officer of the additional DG rank.

In a post on his Facebook page last week, Pandey said there were two vacancies for the post of superintendent of police (SP) in the ATS, Mumbai. He mentioned that the ATS is a prestigious posting, which provides for a 25 per cent special allowance. Pandey also said the interested officers can directly approach the ADG ATS, or the ADG establishment. ''You can give preference here as well,” he mentioned, referring to his social media account. A Mumbai Police official said, ''The ATS is a very prestigious department and everyone wants to work there.'' The official, however, also said no interested person will reply to the DG on his Facebook account as others will also come to know about it. Notably, ATS SP, Technical Analysis, Sohail Sharma had left for the US for higher studies. Rajkumar Shinde, another SP-rank officer in ATS, was transferred to the Anti-Corruption Bureau some time back, but he has yet not been relieved.

The post of the ATS IG, earlier held by Suhas Warke, is also lying vacant ever since he was transferred about a year ago. The post of the ATS DIG is also yet to be filled since Shivdeep Lande was sent to Bihar in November last year.

