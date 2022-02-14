Left Menu

Schools to be shut on Feb 16 in Puducherry owing to Maasi Magam

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 14-02-2022 16:53 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 16:53 IST
Schools to be shut on Feb 16 in Puducherry owing to Maasi Magam
  • Country:
  • India

All government and private schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions will have a holiday on February 16 on account of Maasi Magam festival, an official said on Monday.

In a press release, Puducherry government's Joint Director of Education V G Sivagami said the revision examinations would be held as scheduled on the day.

Maasi Magam is an important festival and processional deities of many temples from within the Union Territory and neighbouring Tamil Nadu would be installed on the seashore for 'theerthavari' (ceremonial bathing) in Vaithikuppam coastal village.

The festival takes place on the occasion of full moon day in the Tamil month of Maasi (February-March).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

 United States
3
Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

 United States
4
Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we can do about it

Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022