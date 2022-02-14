World-leading surgical research team gets fresh funding for life-saving work in developing countries

A world-leading global surgical research team has received a fresh funding of 7 million pounds to continue its life-saving work in developing countries, including finding ways of increasing surgical capacity and preventing post-operative complications, the University of Birmingham said on Monday.

The NIHR Global Health Research Unit on Global Surgery (NIHR GSU) will focus on training non-surgeons to perform essential hernia operations with hernias posing a major problem with five million patients awaiting surgery in sub-Saharan Africa, stopping young men from providing for their families, a statement by the university said.

The team will also continue its work in boosting post-operative recovery in Low- and Middle-income Countries (LMIC) – testing simple innovations such as the use of high-dose oxygen, mouthwashes and inhalers.

Researchers are also looking to bring innovation back into the health systems of high-income countries by piloting innovative practices in LMICs – proving their worth ahead of wider roll-out.

Established in 2017, the new NIHR funding will allow the GSU to continue its global research for at least a further five years. The Unit co-ordinates a global network of surgeons that includes over 20,000 clinicians from over 100 countries.

Based at the University of Birmingham, it is co-directed by Professor Dion Morton OBE, Barling Chair of Surgery and Professor Stephen Tabiri, Dean of the Medical School at University for Development Studies in Tamale, Ghana.

"Delivering safe and effective surgical care across the world is one of the greatest challenges facing global health today. Our work impacts the most disadvantaged and vulnerable populations of the world - we are training surgeons in these countries to continue the research drive that is helping to save lives.

"Surgical capacity is a critical issue – a matter of life and death. In many developing countries, there are simply not enough surgeons to deliver the operations that are needed – there are less than 100 general surgeons working in the Benin health service to serve a population of 12 million people,'' Professor Morton said.

It's no use performing more operations if patients are at risk of dying from post-operative complications. Simple but effective steps in reducing risks such as surgical site infection (SSI) - the most common post-surgical complication – will be vital in ensuring improved health outcomes for people living in LMICs, Morton said.

