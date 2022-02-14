Left Menu

World-leading surgical research team gets fresh funding for life-saving work in developing countries

PTI | London | Updated: 14-02-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 21:09 IST
World-leading surgical research team gets fresh funding for life-saving work in developing countries
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A world-leading global surgical research team has received a fresh funding of 7 million pounds to continue its life-saving work in developing countries, including finding ways of increasing surgical capacity and preventing post-operative complications, the University of Birmingham said on Monday.

The NIHR Global Health Research Unit on Global Surgery (NIHR GSU) will focus on training non-surgeons to perform essential hernia operations with hernias posing a major problem with five million patients awaiting surgery in sub-Saharan Africa, stopping young men from providing for their families, a statement by the university said.

The team will also continue its work in boosting post-operative recovery in Low- and Middle-income Countries (LMIC) – testing simple innovations such as the use of high-dose oxygen, mouthwashes and inhalers.

Researchers are also looking to bring innovation back into the health systems of high-income countries by piloting innovative practices in LMICs – proving their worth ahead of wider roll-out.

Established in 2017, the new NIHR funding will allow the GSU to continue its global research for at least a further five years. The Unit co-ordinates a global network of surgeons that includes over 20,000 clinicians from over 100 countries.

Based at the University of Birmingham, it is co-directed by Professor Dion Morton OBE, Barling Chair of Surgery and Professor Stephen Tabiri, Dean of the Medical School at University for Development Studies in Tamale, Ghana.

"Delivering safe and effective surgical care across the world is one of the greatest challenges facing global health today. Our work impacts the most disadvantaged and vulnerable populations of the world - we are training surgeons in these countries to continue the research drive that is helping to save lives.

"Surgical capacity is a critical issue – a matter of life and death. In many developing countries, there are simply not enough surgeons to deliver the operations that are needed – there are less than 100 general surgeons working in the Benin health service to serve a population of 12 million people,'' Professor Morton said.

It's no use performing more operations if patients are at risk of dying from post-operative complications. Simple but effective steps in reducing risks such as surgical site infection (SSI) - the most common post-surgical complication – will be vital in ensuring improved health outcomes for people living in LMICs, Morton said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

 United States
3
Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

 United States
4
Sleep apnea in pregnancy linked with increased post-delivery risk of hypertension: Study

Sleep apnea in pregnancy linked with increased post-delivery risk of hyperte...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022