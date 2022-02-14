Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-02-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 22:20 IST
Accord Rajasthani status of official language of Rajasthan: Raje to Gehlot
Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje has demanded that Rajasthani be accorded the status of official language of the state.

Raje wrote to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday and said Rajasthani is one of the richest languages in the world. Rajasthani language is not just cultural identity of the people of the state but also linked to their sentiments.

She said the move will help boost tourism and employment opportunities.

The former chief minister also said the state government should accept the demand of the candidates of the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) examination-2021 for postponing the date of the mains exams. She said the candidates have made the demand because of a change in the syllabus so that they can get additional time for preparation.

Raje said the chief minister should take a decision soon in the interest of the candidates.

