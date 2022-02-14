Left Menu

Jammu University to reopen campuses for students from March 1

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-02-2022 22:28 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 22:28 IST
The University of Jammu on Monday said it will reopen its campuses for students from March 1, after COVID-19-induced closure.

University spokesperson Vinay Thusoo said the decision was taken at a meeting chaired by vice chancellor Manoj K Dhar and attended by all rectors, campus deans, directors, heads of departments, in-charge librarian and provost boys and girls.

''After detailed discussions, it was decided that the University of Jammu shall immediately notify all the guidelines on reopening of the campuses for students from March 1,” Thusoo said. After a review of the COVID-19 situation on Sunday, the State Executive Committee headed by Chief Secretary A K Mehta said all universities and colleges shall commence physical classes from February 14 following guidelines.

Schools were allowed to reopen for students of classes 9 to 12.

Many senior school students in uniform and carrying vaccination certificates were seen thronging their institutions in Jammu and other districts of the region on Monday morning.

However, most of the educational institutions, including universities and colleges, remained closed and are likely to resume activities after making necessary arrangements.

