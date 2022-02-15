MSSV Vice-Chancellor resigns

The Vice-Chancellor of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva Vishwavidyalaya (MSSV) Dr Hitesh Deka has resigned from his post on personal grounds.

Deka tendered his resignation on Monday to Chancellor Kamala Kanta Gogoi and the University's Registrar Dr Mrinal Kumar Bora has taken over charge on a temporary basis till a new Vice-Chancellor is appointed.

Bora told mediapersons that Deka has resigned due to personal reasons.

Bora also denied that there was a financial crisis or internal anomalies in the university as claimed in a section of the media.

The MSSV is managed by a premier socio-religious non-government organisation Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha, Assam.

