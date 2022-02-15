Left Menu

Karnataka govt set to crack down on outfits disturbing peace

A day ahead of reopening of pre-university colleges in Karnataka, which were shut due to protests over wearing of Hijab inside classrooms, state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said authorities have been directed to identify and initiate legal action against religious organisations attempting to break the society and corrupt innocent students.Some religious organisations are using students to try to divide the society..

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-02-2022 13:52 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 13:52 IST
Karnataka govt set to crack down on outfits disturbing peace
  • Country:
  • India

A day ahead of reopening of pre-university colleges in Karnataka, which were shut due to protests over wearing of Hijab inside classrooms, state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said authorities have been directed to identify and initiate legal action against religious organisations attempting to break the society and corrupt innocent students.

''Some religious organisations are using students to try to divide the society.. Instructions have been given to identify them and initiate appropriate legal action against them,'' the minister said in a statement.

He claimed that not all but a few students were insisting that they be allowed to go to the school wearing Hijab.

''In my view it is not their (students) natural view (insisting on wearing Hijab). We all must respect the interim order of the Karnataka High Court and act accordingly,'' Jnanendra said.

The Karnataka High Court in its interim order relating to the Hijab issue has restrained students from attending classes wearing headscarves or saffron scarves. Jnanendra also noted that safety measures have been taken to ensure peace and order in the state so that students attend classes in without any hindrance.

He also requested the students to engage in their academic activities without any fear or feeling of insecurity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global
2
NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare system overwhelmed; Merck Japan says to accelerate imports of COVID-19 treatment and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare syste...

 Global
4
LG unveils new CineBeam 4K laser projectors to elevate home cinema experience

LG unveils new CineBeam 4K laser projectors to elevate home cinema experienc...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022