Lavanya suicide case: ABVP protests outside Tamil Nadu House in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2022 16:48 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 16:48 IST
The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Monday protested outside the Tamil Nadu House here, accusing the state government of ''suppressing voices'' that demand justice for Lavanya, who died by suicide allegedly after forced conversion.

The outfit alleged that the Tamil Nadu Police ''brutally treated'' ABVP activists protesting outside the chief minister's residence to get justice for Lavanya.

ABVP national general secretary Nidhi Tripathi, its national secretary Muthu Ramalingam, its southern province state secretary Sushila and other activists were arrested, they said.

The outfit accused the Tamil Nadu government of suppressing voices that demand justice for Lavanya, a Class 12 student at Sacred Hearts Higher Secondary School, who was allegedly coerced to convert to Christianity, following which she consumed poison and died on January 19.

