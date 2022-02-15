6 children injured in artificial ceiling collapse in SAIL-funded school in Jharkhand

At least six students were injured when the false ceiling of a SAIL-run school collapsed at a PSU township at Gua in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Tuesday, an official said.

The school had reopened on February 10 after remaining closed for almost two years since the lockown was announced due to the pandemic.

There is no serious injury to any student and all the six of them are under observation at a hospital run by Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) at Gua, he said.

''Six children were injured after a part of the false ceiling of a class room of a school, funded and aided by SAIL, caved in around 11 am. The children are class IV student,'' a SAIL official told PTI.

An investigation has been ordered into the incident, he said.

SAIL, a Ministry of Steel PSU, is one of India's largest steel-making companies. It produces iron and steel at five integrated plants and three special steel plants, including Bokaro Steel Plant (BSL) in Jharkhand besides having serval mines.

