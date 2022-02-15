Left Menu

Students of College of Art start online petition against merger with Ambedkar University Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2022 23:50 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 23:46 IST
A section of students of College of Art has started an online petition to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Delhi University vice-chancellor to stop the merger of the college with city government-run Ambedkar University.

The Delhi University was informed that the office of L-G has in principle approved the merger of College of Art (CoA) subject to its de-affiliation from the varsity.

Meanwhile, the varsity has not approved the de-affiliation with its executive council opposing the move.

The online petition said Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) does not have reservations for Scheduled Tribes from outside Delhi.

''The fee structure of AUD is three to four times more than the current structure of CoA. Student-training in fine arts is already expensive and if the College of Art merges with AUD, students will face a major crisis and won't be able to afford the education,'' it said.

The petition also said that students of College of Art were not asked or informed by the faculty members about the merger.

''This act is totally undemocratic and highly unethical. The students of this college have a right to influence the process of decision-making regarding the college. We live in a democracy, not a monarchy. Same should go for College of Art, Delhi,'' read the petition.

The admission process for 2021-22 academic session could not be held due to the tussle over de-affiliation.

''We demand to stop the de-affiliation process and want that the Delhi University direct the College of Art administration to immediately start the process of admission for the academic year 2021- 2022 and fill all the seats of BFA and MFA courses under the affiliation of University of Delhi,'' it said.

''Therefore, we also demand from honourable Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and respected Vice Chancellor of Delhi University to take all steps to stop the attempt of Delhi Government to merge College of Art with Ambedkar University, Delhi,'' it added.

