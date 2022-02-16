Left Menu

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 16-02-2022 01:03 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 01:03 IST
UP: Vrindavan gets legal clinic for pilgrims, tourists
To provide legal aid to pilgrims and international tourists coming to Vrindavan, a legal clinic has been established here, officials said on Tuesday.

According to officials, the legal clinic in Mohan Bag will function under the Mathura District Legal Service Authority.

“The clinic would also provide legal help to thousands of widows coming to Vrindavan,” renowned Supreme Court advocate Amita Udam Lalit said.

Girls must be empowered with education, Amita Udam Lalit, the wife of Supreme Court judge U U Lalit said.

Justice becomes meaningful if it protects the rights of the last person of society, Rajiv Bharti, President of Mathura District Legal Service Authority said.

Old people and widows without any support need legal protection as they are a neglected lot, officials said, adding that the legal clinic was opened on Monday.

