Sappi to donate essential materials to COVID-hit Mpumalanga schools

Sappi Southern Africa will on Friday donate essential materials in Ehlanzeni District, Mpumalanga, which will bolster measures meant to curb the spread of COVID-19 in schools.

The handover ceremony will be held at the Sappi Southern Africa Ngodwana Mill in Ehlanzeni. It follows government's decision to resume the normal full-time school timetable, which was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deputy President David Mabuza, in his capacity as chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on COVID-19 Vaccines, will officiate the handover ceremony.

The Presidency said the handover of goods to schools is a continuation of Sappi's corporate social responsibility in supporting education.

"Over many years of its existence, Sappi has continued its operations as one of the largest producers and sellers of commodity paper products, pulp, dissolving pulp, forest and timber products for Southern Africa and export markets," the Presidency said.

The Presidency said Ngodwana Mill is a major economic player in Mpumalanga and the company has created employment opportunities for members of the surrounding communities.

"The event, which will be attended by learners, parents, teachers and school governing body representatives, builds on the commitment between government and social partners to work together in addressing prevailing social challenges in communities," the Presidency said.

During his visit to Ngodwana Mill, Mabuza will undertake a guided tour of Sappi's Enterprise Development Centre, which promotes sustainable livelihoods by identifying procurement opportunities and overseeing the capacity building of small and medium-sized enterprises through training and operational support.

The Presidency said in line with his delegated responsibility as chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on COVID-19 Vaccines, Mabuza will also conduct a walkabout as part of the COVID-19 vaccination demand strategy.

Mabuza will be accompanied by the Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga; Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo and MECs in the Mpumalanga Provincial Government. He will be received by the Sappi Southern Africa Chief Executive Officer, Alex Thiel.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)