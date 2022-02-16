Left Menu

New report finds 53% children feel unsafe at school in Central Sahel

The report finds that conflict is having a heavy psychological impact on children, affecting their behaviour and learning capacity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oslo | Updated: 16-02-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 16:33 IST
New report finds 53% children feel unsafe at school in Central Sahel
“The desire to learn should never be trumped by the need to hide,” says Marta Schena, Regional Education Specialist for the Norwegian Refugee Council. Image Credit: Pxhere

Relentless attacks and threats against schools in the Central Sahel are driving alarming levels of stress among children in conflict-affected areas, with 53% saying they do not feel safe at school, reveals the Norwegian Refugee Council in a new report.

The report finds that conflict is having a heavy psychological impact on children, affecting their behaviour and learning capacity. Almost two-thirds (64%) of children reported having little to no hope for their future.

"The desire to learn should never be trumped by the need to hide," says Marta Schena, Regional Education Specialist for the Norwegian Refugee Council. "These children have witnessed or endured multiple kinds of violence leading to chronic stress and trauma. It is our duty to help them rediscover the language of innocence, joy and curiosity."

High level of stress leads children to underperform at school. Almost two-thirds (62%) of children reported being unable to concentrate and 9 out of 10 say they have issues dealing with their emotions. To cope, some children isolate themselves, no longer interacting with their peers or participating in class. Others express their stress through anger, aggression or panic attacks.

"It is clear that our children are stressed and anxious: some of them wake up at night because of nightmares, others cry erratically," says Aanan, a parent representative from Tillabéri, Niger. Because armed groups often launch attacks on motorbikes, he says the mere sound of one triggers panic among some of the children. "When they hear the sound of motorbikes passing by, they immediately look for a place to hide."

Widespread insecurity has also led over 5,500 schools to shut down in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, barring children from learning and leaving them without a much-needed support network.

Despite soaring needs, funding and support for the education sector trails behind in the humanitarian response. Only 6.5% of the education needs were covered in 2021 in Burkina Faso, and 7.9% in Niger, making it the least funded sector of the humanitarian response in both countries.

Schools can play an essential role in healing the psychological wounds of millions of children and help them regain a sense of normality. But first, they must become safe places again.

"We call on the governments, school administrations and the humanitarian community to urgently increase resources and appropriate training for teachers. We must ensure they are fully equipped to support children who have experienced trauma," says Schena.

Facts and Figures:

For this assessment, NRC interviewed 641 children (354 girls and 287 boys) from 6 to 14 years old in 19 schools in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger.

53% of the children don't feel safe inside the school.

62% of them cannot concentrate when doing schoolwork.

64% of the students have little to no hope in the future.

72% of children are in need of additional school support.

67% of children are in need of additional support from their family members.

91% of children have low self-regulation/awareness skills.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
3
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China
4
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022