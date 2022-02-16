Why IIM after Class XII ?

Integrated Program in Management (IPM) Started in 2011 by IIM Indore, the Integrated Program in Management was a one of its kind initiative. Since then, 4 other IIMs namely – IIM Rohtak, Ranchi, Bodh Gaya and Jammu have also started to offer a similar program. The IPM program combines the bachelors and master in management in a 5 year format for students passing out of school.

The first three years of IPM are similar to a BBA program where students are taught the basics of management. But the IPM is unique in the breadth of subjects it offers for students to study. IIM Indore offers subjects on mathematics, statistics, economics, psychology, sociology, political science, humanities and languages as well. This helps students develop not only managerial skills but also their communication and leadership skills. The last two years are then MBA focused and the IPM batch goes through the program with students who come to the IIM post giving CAT. The MBA experience is thus the same for everyone which makes this program worth its weight.

A lot of students in India go through their graduation without any interest in that field and so do not have many opportunities to look at, after graduation. Then there are students who wish to do management but end up with some different stream in graduation because of a lack of options. The IPM program is the answer to the problem faced by these students. Anyone who is interested in management can get into the correct stream right after Class XII. They get the best exposure possible and are then done with their MBA in 5 years only. https://youtu.be/yY64QLmetW8 Book your spot today: https://www.teamsatyam.com/ipm-possible-webinar/ WHY IIM-IPM after Class XII? Unmatched Exposure – During the 5 years of the IPM program a student will have the opportunity to rub shoulders with batches from 10 years. These are students who will eventually become the backbone of top companies across the globe. Apart from the students studying, there are always people form the industry who frequent the IIMs. And all this under the constant supervision of top faculty members helps open the horizon for students opting for the IPM program.

Excellent Placements – The placement for the IPM happens with the students of the MBA program so the placements are at par. Over the years, the program has gained industry acceptance and more and more students are excelling in the corporate sector. Compared with other graduation options, the placement in IIMs are as it better. For example, a B.Tech graduate from an average college will end up with a placement of INR 3 to 7 lacs, but a student of the IPM program can expect and average salary upwards of INR 18 lacs Lesser Competition – More than 2 cr students write the board exams for Class XII in India. This is the competition for the major central universities. Over 12 lac students appear for JEE, the Engineering entrance and over 2 lacs students write CAT every year for MBA in IIMs. Compared to these numbers, the takers for the IPM exam is only around 20000. Also, to get into an IIM after graduation, there are a lot of parameters including a student’s profile. These factors play a limited role in admission for the IPM program.

IIM advantage – Time spent in the campus environment helps students develop holistically. They learn inside and outside the class, develop networks which help them in their careers. It is this learning which gives students a distinctive edge in the market and they become valuable for companies.

Open for all – The entrance exam is aptitude based and there is no limitation of subject that a student should have in Class XII. Students from any stream can appear for the exam and get selected in for the IPM program.

More time to explore – Students going to an MBA program without a related graduation often take time to find their footing in the field. But if a student goes into the IIM right after 12th, he/she has more time to figure out their niche. They go through projects, case studies and internships and are able to understand which field of management they are most suited for. This ensures a good fit and chances of success are higher as more energy and effort may be put into the right direction.

Many back up options – The entrance exam for IPM is aptitude based. Many other colleges offering BBA have a similar entrance exam. So there are back up options for students in the same field. Also the CUCET exam now announced is aptitude based and a student prepared for the IPM entrance is by default ready for the aptitude part of the CUCET exam.

Reserve your seat for IPM-IIM conclave today : https://www.teamsatyam.com/ipm-possible-webinar/ Possible Education Pvt Ltd in association with Times of India is organizing IPM-IIM Conclave “Why IIM after class 12th is a great career option” on 20th Feb at 11:30 am. Keynote Speaker for IPM-IIM Conclave Prof. Vinita S. Sahay - Director, IIM Bodh Gaya Other Speakers Satyam Shanker Sahai- MDI Gurgaon Alumnus, Chairman, Possible Education Private Ltd Rahul Sharma – IIM Ahmedabad Alumnus & 3 time CAT 100 %iler , Program Head, IPM & CAT, Possible Education IPM-IIM Conclave highlights • How to prepare for IPMAT • Free Diagnostic IPMAT for all participants • Book 1-2-1 counselling with IIM A Alumnus Reserve your seat for IPM-IIM conclave today : https://www.teamsatyam.com/ipm-possible-webinar/ PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)