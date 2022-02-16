Left Menu

IIT Madras launches chair on innovation

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has launched Venkataraman and Sita Srinivasan Chair on innovation and new product development.A sum of US dollars 1,60,000 is being endowed for this chair professorship by Professor V Seenu Srinivasan Adams Distinguished Professor of Management, Stanford University, USA, an IIT-M press release here said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-02-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 20:01 IST
IIT Madras launches chair on innovation
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has launched 'Venkataraman and Sita Srinivasan Chair' on innovation and new product development.

A sum of US dollars 1,60,000 is being endowed for this chair professorship by Professor V 'Seenu' Srinivasan (Adams Distinguished Professor of Management), Stanford University, USA, an IIT-M press release here said. He is an alumnus of the IIT Madras and received his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering in 1966. He was the gold medalist in his graduating class, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
4
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022