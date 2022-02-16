IIT Madras launches chair on innovation

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has launched 'Venkataraman and Sita Srinivasan Chair' on innovation and new product development.

A sum of US dollars 1,60,000 is being endowed for this chair professorship by Professor V 'Seenu' Srinivasan (Adams Distinguished Professor of Management), Stanford University, USA, an IIT-M press release here said. He is an alumnus of the IIT Madras and received his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering in 1966. He was the gold medalist in his graduating class, the release added.

