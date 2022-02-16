REET paper leak case: BJP MP demands interrogation of sacked state school board chairman

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kirori Lal Meena on Wednesday met a top official of Rajasthan Police's Special Operation Group (SOG) and demanded that the terminated chairman of the state's secondary education board be questioned in connection with the REET paper leak case.

The SOG is probing the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) paper leak case.

D P Jaroli, the chairman of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, was sacked last month by the Ashok Gehlot government.

Meena handed over a representation to Additional Director General of Police (ADG) SOG Ashok Rathore and along with a flash drive allegedly having details of the corrupt practices of the office bearers of Rajiv Gandhi Study Circle, a non-government organisation that works to promote Congress ideology and has Gehlot as its chairperson.

"I went to the SOG office today and asked the additional DG to interrogate Jaroli," Meena said, adding that the state government had terminated the board chairman after irregularities came to light but he has since gone underground.

"I also gave him evidence about the involvement of the coordinators of Rajiv Gandhi Study Circle in a pen drive. The study circle is a place of corruption. Its state coordinator Banay Singh is close to Minister of State for Technical Education Subhash Garg and is involved in corruption," he said.

"Chief Minister Gehlot and Subhash Garg are giving statements that I should be interrogated to know about the source of the allegations which I am levelling… So, I told the ADG that I was ready to be questioned," Meena added.

Meena has alleged that the office bearers of the Rajiv Gandhi Study Circle had leaked the paper and accused Garg, an RLD MLA who is the national coordinator of the study circle, of being a key facilitator in the paper leak.

The board had conducted the REET-2021 in September last year. After irregularities came to light, the state government handed over the inquiry to the SOG which has arrested several people in connection with the paper leak.

The government has also cancelled the REET level two exam. However, the opposition BJP has been demanding a CBI inquiry in the case.

