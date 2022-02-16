Left Menu

JKBOSE 10th results: 19 students grab maximum marks

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 16-02-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 22:23 IST
JKBOSE 10th results: 19 students grab maximum marks
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nineteen students scored maximum marks in the class 10 exam conducted by Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) in the valley, according to the results declared on Wednesday.

Over 78 per cent of the 72,684 candidates cleared the exam.

Of the 19 students who got 500 out of 500 marks, 13 were girls, officials here said.

Girls registered 78.74 per cent pass rate, against boys' 78.14 per cent.

While over 90 per cent students from private schools passed the examination, the pass percentage in government schools was lesser at 67 per cent. The class 10 board examinations were held last year over November and December.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
4
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022