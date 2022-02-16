Gujarat man held captive by immigration agents in Kolkata; FIR lodged

A 22-year-old man from Ahmedabad was allegedly held captive for over one month in Kolkata by some armed illegal immigration agents who had promised to send him to Canada on a work permit, said an official of the city crime branch on Wednesday.

Based on a complaint submitted by the victim, Meet Patel, the crime branch on Tuesday night registered an FIR under charges of kidnapping, illegal confinement and criminal conspiracy and under the Arms Act against three persons - Ramesh Patel, Sushil Roy and Kamal Singhaniya, he said.

It was not yet clear how the victim escaped and reached Ahmedabad. He has also alleged the accused cheated his father to the tune of Rs 45 lakh.

''We have registered an FIR against the accused, who used to identify themselves as immigration agents. No one has been arrested yet in this regard,'' said the crime branch official.

As per the FIR, the accused trio, having their office in Ambawadi area of the city, had won the trust of Meet Patel's father by claiming that they will send him to Canada on a work permit.

As part of a conspiracy to extract money from the victim, the trio took Meet Patel to Kolkata in November-end. Instead of arranging his visa and tickets, the trio kidnapped Meet Patel and held him captive at different locations in Kolkata between November 28 and February 10, the police said, quoting the complaint.

During his illegal confinement, the agents snatched USD 3,500 and a gold ring worth Rs 3,000 at gunpoint from the victim, they said.

In the FIR, Meet Patel alleged the agents also cheated his father and took Rs 45 lakh from him as their fees for sending him abroad.

The FIR came days after the Gandhinagar police rescued 15 people from Gujarat, including a one-and-a-half-year-old girl, who were allegedly kidnapped, held hostage and tortured by a gang of immigration agents in Kolkata and Delhi over the past few months for extorting money on the pretext of sending them abroad.

All the victims were rescued from Delhi and brought to Gujarat last Sunday. The Gandhinagar police had also arrested one agent in this connection.

