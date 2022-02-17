Left Menu

School buses collide in Muzaffarnagar, 6 injured

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 17-02-2022 11:35 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 11:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Six people, including four children, were seriously injured after two school buses collided on the Khatima-Panipat Highway here on Thursday, police said.

Among the injured are also the drivers of the buses, they said.

Buses of the GD Goenka Public School and the Rabindranath Tagore School collided this morning at the Budhana More. The injured have been hospitalised and their condition has been stated to be serious, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav visited the district hospital and took stock of the situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

